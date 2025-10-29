OAK HILL, W.Va. — A former Fayette County school administrator is free on bond after being named in more than two dozen criminal counts linked to alleged fraud and embezzlement.

West Virginia State Police troopers have charged former Oak Hill Middle School Principal Chad Quesenberry.

He’s charged with 13 counts of access of device fraud.

Many of the charges have to do with school events where money was collected including a basketball fundraiser. It’s alleged Quesenberry put the money into his personal account.

State police said Fayette County School Superintendent David Warvel and the county school board alerted troopers to their concerns about the financial accounts.

State police list the following charges:

13 counts of access device fraud

12 counts of a public employee falsifying account records

1 count of embezzlement

1 count of attempted embezzlement

1 count of fraudulent schemes

1 count of obtaining money under false pretense

Quesenberry is free on bond pending a preliminary hearing.