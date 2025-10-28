CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has decided to move the county-wide trick-or-treat to Friday because of anticipated rainy conditions on Thursday.

According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will now be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

The commission said in a Facebook post, “Always walk on sidewalks, and avoid walking in the street if possible. Carry a flashlight, and only cross streets at corners. Walk in groups supervised by adults and only visit houses with the porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never enter a stranger’s home. Do not eat candy that looks like it’s been opened or tampered with. Drivers stay alert and be cautious of pedestrians. Drive slowly in residential areas.”