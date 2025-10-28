KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –A Kanawha County volunteer fire department treasurer has been charged with embezzlement for allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars over the course of several years.

Robert “Robbie” Evans, 59, of Boomer was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with one felony count of embezzlement. He worked for the Handley Volunteer Fire Department.

A criminal complaint stated that $95,000 was withdrawn from multiple ATMs from the general account for the department beginning in January 2023. Kanawha County Deputies said that Evans was in possession of an unauthorized debit card for the department.

“It was learned through the investigation that Mr. Evans had deposited cash into his personal bank account and gambled approximately $37,000 using Fan Duel during this time,” Sgt. B.S. Middleton stated in the complaint.

In January 2023, the departments account had $22,000 but in June of this year only had $142.00.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Evans remains in jail on a $100,000 or 10% cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on November 6.

