CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston City Councilman and Secretary of the Charleston Land Reuse Agency, Emmett Pepper, says he’s proud of the development opportunities their new program has created over the past 18 months.

Pepper, who appeared on 580 Live with Dave Allen Tuesday morning, said they launched their New Construction Incentive Program in April 2024.

He said that since they launched the program, they’ve seen 35 new construction projects in the city, 24 of which came through the program.

Pepper said he’s proud of what they’ve accomplished with the program because of its impact.

“Which was much needed, it improved safety, make sure neighborhoods feel better, protects people investments into our communities,” he said.

Members of the agency met Tuesday afternoon to present these results to developers and to seek input on draft rules for a second-round opportunity.

Pepper said their main audience was developers, with the goal of creating more opportunities for the city

“We’re really focusing this on the people who can really do the redevelopment, kind of figure out what they need and how we can facilitate them rebuilding in our communities,” he said. “We’re really proactive about this not just waiting to let things happen.”

The roundtable also served as an informational session with the West Virginia Division of Economic Development, during which they discussed the BUILD WV tax incentive program.

Pepper emphasized that they wanted to implement this program to ensure neighborhoods maintain a welcoming and pleasant atmosphere.

“We want our neighborhoods to feel, to have a better feel to them we want to get more, frankly on the tax rolls and that you have more residential housing in the area we need it, we need more housing that we know that’s coming, that there’s more and more housing pressures. And so, this is one way we’re addressing that,” he said.