KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –A Kanawha County man is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday evening.

Matthew Stover, 39, of Eskdale has been charged with fleeing while driving under the influence and could potentially face additional traffic charges.

The pursuit began when Kanawha County Deputy Nichols initiated a traffic stop at the Exxon in Marmet on a blue Nissan Sentra at approximately 5:40 p.m. When Nichols exited his cruiser, the vehicle sped away. The pursuit then continued onto Lens Creed Road and end on Four Mile Road when the suspect’s vehicle crashed. The suspect then continued fled on foot and Deputy Nichols was able to take him into custody.