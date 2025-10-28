CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston’s Municipal Beautification Commission is continuing its efforts to plant 1,000 trees in the Capital City with the planting of cherry blossom trees outside the Governor’s Mansion.

Members of the commission, Gov. Patrick Morrisey and first lady Denise Morrisey took part in a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The commission is planting flowering trees as part of its Appalachian Spring Project.

“Who doesn’t love the vision of our riverbanks, our streets and our boulevards all decked out with showy white and pink blossoms every April?” Beautification Commission Chair Anna Forbes asked. “Who doesn’t love the idea of tourists flocking to Charleston to see the floral spectacle of spring flowering trees?”

Gov. Morrisey, who credited his wife with getting behind the project, said it’s opportunity to build on one of West Virginia’s strengths.

“This is really exciting because West Virginia has a rich tradition with trees. We are the third-most forested state in the nation. I love this project,” Morrisey said.

Senator Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said the Appalachian Spring Project is a “beautiful idea.”

“I know everybody, so many friends and family, like to go to (Washington) D.C. and see that (the Cherry Blossom Festival) and to see that happen here in Charleston means so much,” Takubo said.

Forbes said the Appalachian Spring Fund, created by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, allows people to donate and support the project.

It’s expected to take three years to plant the 1,000 trees.