CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A safe trick-or-treating event is making its return to the capital city.

107.3 The Beat’s 19th annual Trick or Beat event will take place Tuesday evening at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. There will be two sessions: the first from 6 to 7 p.m., and the second from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

G Money from The Beat appeared on 580 Live with Dave Allen Monday morning.

He says they want to ensure kids are safe while trick-or-treating, and this event gives them the chance to do just that.

“The concept is that we want to provide a safe place for you to bring your child to trick or treat in and so what they do is they come to the ballpark and they walk around the concourse and each one our sponsors are set up around the concourse in the ballpark and they just get candy from each one of our sponsors,” he said.

Along with candy, organizers will also be providing pizza

G Money explained that they typically have about 25 to 30 community partners at the event, including Salango Law, the Charleston Dirty Birds, West Virginia Health Right, Charleston Blueprint, Pizza Hut, CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Appalachian Power, the Charleston Police Department, and even Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin.

He said the event began when Leeshia Lee, a former night DJ with The Beat, had just had a baby and wanted to create an opportunity to take her child trick-or-treating.

G Money said he, along with Woody Woods and Leeshia Lee, came up with the Trick or Beat concept.

“The very first year, actually the first two years, me, Woody, and Leeshia we did all of the foot work running around to every pizza place in the city asking them to donate pizza, going around getting businesses to donate candy, and it just grew from that,” he said.

He said this is just a great way to bring the community together safely.

“I mean this is really a great community event, we bring everyone together and provide a safe place for your child to trick or treat,” G Money said.

Photo: 107.3 The Beat’s Facebook