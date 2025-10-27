KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –A high-speed chase Monday evening ended in a crash along Interstate 64 in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department had put out a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for a Ford F-250 with Michigan license plates before the crash after the vehicle came close to hitting a CPD cruiser while they were traveling the wrong way and then speeding through the City of Charleston. The truck also reportedly came close to hitting a man and woman in the area of Hunt Avenue.

After a while the truck was spotted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard as he was being followed by two CPD cruisers.

Once the truck had passed Daniel Boone Park, the driver had picked up speed, reportedly reaching speeds near 100 mph. The driver then crossed into oncoming lanes and entered the I-64 toward Belle.

The pursuit continued with speeds reportedly exceeding 90 mph. Once the driver reached Marmet, they began traveling on the shoulder and forced other motorists off the roadway. The driver then lost control after passing through the toll booth near mile marker 71 and crashed.

The driver was entrapped, and emergency personnel were called to the scene to extract him.

KCSD said the investigation remains ongoing, however criminal charges are pending. The identity of the driver has not been released.