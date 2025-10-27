NITRO, W.Va. — Students from every classroom across Nitro Elementary School got to enjoy a special project Monday morning.

The school held a pumpkin drop with assistance from the Nitro Fire Department’s new 100-foot ladder truck. Each class was tasked with constructing a protective case around their pumpkin.

“It gets kids thinking outside the box,” said fifth grade teacher Dustin Resler. “There’s a lot of math and everything involved and it gets the kids excited, seeing something actually be put to use. It’s a whole other thing when we’re doing math worksheets and everything in class, it’s another thing when you get to practice it and see it outside and get to actually get a real experiment.”

Resler says the project was a big hit this year and even got some students to truly compete against their friends in other classrooms.

“The kids get really excited about stuff like this. Throwing a competitive aspect behind it, you have kids that are talking to other classes not wanting to share what their designs are,” he said. “It was really nice getting to see different ideas on how to make a pumpkin try to survive a drop.”

To add to the competition, the students’ pumpkins were on display for several community members Monday morning. Along with the Nitro Fire Department, the Nitro Police Department, city officials, and public works officials were on hand for the drop.

Resler says this was a great opportunity to make the students feel special.

“Kids feel comfortable being part of something bigger than just their own third grade (classroom), their own second grade (classroom), their own fifth grade (classroom). It gets them used to being around other people and it makes them feel like they’re a part of something bigger,” Resler said.