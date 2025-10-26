CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man will stand trial Monday for a four-year-old murder case.

Michael Wayne Smith is accused of murdering Cheyenne Johnson, of Jackson County, in 2021 and disposing her body in a well. He faces a number of charges, which include first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body.

Smith most recently appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on October 16 for a motions hearing.

Johnson, who was 35 years old at the time of her death, was reported missing from Cottageville area on April 29, 2021. Her body was reportedly found in a well in Sissonville a few days later.

Also connected to the murder, Virginia Smith pleaded guilty in 2023 to first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and using a firearm. She is not related to Michael Smith.