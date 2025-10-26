WINFIELD, W.Va. –Winfield Methodist Church Pastor Charlie Mays says there is an abundance of need for donations to food banks amidst the government shutdown.

Mays, who was on MetroNews Midday Friday, said people are realizing that their dollars are not stretching like they used to, which is hindering them from buying extra to donate to food pantries in their area.

“And that has impacted people’s ability to buy a little extra if they have discretionary money that they can buy extra pasta, or rice, beef or whatever it might be and you know bring it to a food pantry to donate it, so it’s everywhere,” he said.

Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that he will expedite the allocation of $1.1 million in emergency funds for food banks across the state in case the government shutdown continues.

Mays said they’ve been seeing new individuals coming in for more than just food.

“We’re seeing a lot of people come out for food, help with utility bills, we’re seeing people that we haven’t seen ever coming out,” he said.

Mays said he is grateful for the help from Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries and Thrift Store in South Charleston and the Nazarene Church in Winfield, which ensures they can continue helping those in need.

Along with that, he said they have seen an increase in working individuals coming out and seeking support.

“We have seen that quite often here lately, they just don’t make enough to make ends meet, they are making difficult decisions on whether to buy food or medicine, how they can go and shop anymore,” Mays said.

He encouraged anyone who is able to volunteer their time.

“You don’t have to attend the Methodist Church to come and participate, we want as many hands as we can to help out,” Mays said.

Photo: Winfield Methodist Church Facebook