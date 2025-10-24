CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pizza restaurant worker is in jail after Charleston police say he shot a customer through the drive-thru window.

Police charged Jahtique Farmer, 20, of Charleston with malicious wounding after the Thursday night shooting at Little Ceasars at the Patrick Street Plaza.

According to a criminal complaint, Farmer fired three shots at Reshawn Bowles, 30, of Charleston, who had ordered a pizza. Farmer allegedly had gotten upset at Bowles for staring at him.

Other workers at the restaurant said Farmer went to his car to get a gun.

Police said a store video shows Farmer firing three shots out of the drive-thru window. Bowles suffered two gunshot wounds including a wound to the face. He is in a Charleston hospital in stable condition.

Farmer is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond in the South Central Regional Jail.

Police are continuing their investigation.