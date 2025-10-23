PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. –A Texas man who was accused of sexually grooming a teenager from Putnam County has now been charged.

According to West Virginia State Police, Seth Boland, of Detroit, TX, has been charged with possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

The charges come after state police say thousands of explicit messages were exchanged on digital platforms.

WVSP’s news release stated a report was filed to State Police back in May claiming an unknown man was using Discord and Snapchat to communicate with a 16-year-old Hurricane girl. Boland allegedly groomed the girl since she was 13.

Police said a search of Boland’s accounts revealed “thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of the victim and suspect”

They also discovered another girl, a 14-year-old from Missouri, allegedly explicit content with Boland.

Police say that additional charges could be filed against Boland pending an ongoing investigation.