SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was taken into custody by ICE agents Thursday in South Charleston.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Debra Rusnak told MetroNews that a young woman felt like she was being watched and followed by two men while she was shopping at the TJ Maxx in South Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the business to investigate, and ICE was then called during the investigation about unrelated information.

According to Rusnak, that man was detained and the other was released.

No names or further information was provided.