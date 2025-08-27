CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Two bridges in downtown Charleston were among 12 construction projects awarded recently by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The DOH awarded a contract for $3,679,110.50 to Freyssinet Inc, to rehabilitate the bridges that go over the Elk River, Quarrier Street and Virginia Street. The funding for the project was made possible by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Also, they awarded a contract to Specialty Groups Inc. for $3,278,600.60 that will help upgrade 10 traffic lights along Corridor G (US 119) in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo counties.

Other projects included:

-Thaxton Construction Company Inc. of Sissonville to install piling walls on Third Run Road in Gilmer County, a bid of $644,874

-Bear Contracting LLC for a paving project on WV 10 from Branchland to Family Dollar, bid of $2,875,289.38 in Lincoln County and for a paving project on Eighth Avenue and Fifth Street in Huntington (Cabell County), bid of $584,506.57

-IVS Hydro Inc. was awarded four bids: a deck overlay, cleaning, and sealing project on the Durgon Store Bridge in Hardy County, bid of $493,162.23; deck overlay project on the CSA Captain John Hanson McNeill Memorial Bridge in Hardy County, bid of $467,467.90; deck overlay, cleaning, and sealing project on the USAF Airman First Class Wilbur Lee Clayton Memorial Bridge, bid of $2,498,490.50; and deck overlay project on the Sgt. Robert Dewey Thompson Bridge in Randolph County

-Perk Company Inc. for a deck overlay and expansion joint replacement project on the War Bridge in McDowell County, bid of $186,563.42

-GeoStablization International LLC for a slip repair project on Ingleside Road in Mercer County, bid of $1,554,686

-Elite Contractors Inc. for a cleaning and painting project on the Race Track Bridge in Raleigh County, bid of $986,219.75