CHARLESTON, W.Va – Renovations to the terminal at Yeager International Airport are poised to move forward after the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority’s board voted to award a construction contract to Grae-Con Construction, Inc.

At its meeting Wednesday, the board accepted Grae-Con’s bid for the project that will include upgrades to the pre-security portion of the airport’s terminal.

“We’re very excited about all new ticket counters. We’re going to have all new lighting. all new flooring, and again, that project will most likely start in the fall,” CRW chief marketing officer Paige Withrow said.

The pre-security renovations mark the next step in the airport’s Terminal Renovation Project, which began with infrastructure upgrades. Those projects are complete, and the next phase is on its way.

“If you’ve flown recently, you’ve noticed we started with new lobby restrooms, which are now completed, and we added a second baggage belt and baggage claim, so that was just scratching the surface. In the fall, you’ll start to see the new updates,” Withrow said.

Funding for improvements to the terminal comes from an Airport Improvement Program grant furnished by the Federal Aviation Administration. With Grae-Con’s bid coming in at $5,511,467, excess funds are available for additional renovations to get started.

“We’ll also be able to add a new baggage belt. That is the original one that is currently in baggage claim, so we’ll be able to refinish that. It’ll have the same design as the second baggage belt that we added recently, and we’re also looking at some updates to the front of the terminal as well,” Withrow said.

The pre-security renovations are anticipated to be a phased project, and a construction timeline is not currently available.