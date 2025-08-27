WINFIELD, W.Va. –Several major housing projects are currently underway in Winfield.

Winfield’s Mayor Randy Barrett discussed the ongoing housing projects on 580 Live with Dave Allen Wednesday morning.

Barrett said that one developer is currently building 61 three-bedroom, 1,400-square-foot duplexes across from Winfield’s Dairy Freeze.

He said that they have the foundation poured and are putting in utilities right now. Barrett said they’ve had some residents complain that when the duplexes are done it’s going to cause some congestion, but he said it’s going to be a good thing.

“It’s going to cause up there, but you get 61 places there, you get 61, and 120 some people plus it’s going to cause problems, but that’s a great problem to have,” he said.

Barrett said he believes that by next spring they will be able to start renting the places out.

He said despite the congestion it may cause, developers wouldn’t be building these duplexes if it wasn’t for the need for them.

“We got three other developers who have come into town and there either building, one’s development is 15 homes, the other is 18, and the others 20 some duplexes that they’re going to sell,” Barrett said.

He also said they have a developer in Jordan Place putting in 38 town houses that have been selling for $250,000 to $500,000 dollars.

Barrett explained that some of them have been taken already by Nucor workers.

“They buy some of them and they just bring in their big shots,” he said. “But Nucor has been great for Winfield and Hurricane.”

He said that Nucor is even waiting on three of the townhouses to move some of their workers in.