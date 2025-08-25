HURRICANE, W.Va. — Putnam Development Authority Morganne Tenney said it’s not unusual for people in her position in West Virginia to get calls about data centers.

“Data centers are looking all over the state of West Virginia,” Tenney said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection recently approved an air quality permit for a data center proposed for Tucker County. The agency is considering another data center planned for Mingo County.

“I’m sure every county development authority in West Virginia could probably say they’ve received some kind of correspondence, especially with the governor’s microgrid bill opening us up for data centers.” Tenney said.

Tenney indicated Monday during an appearance on 580 Live with Dave Allen there’s no imminent announcement about anything planned for Putnam County.

“Nothing to report at this time,” Tenney said.