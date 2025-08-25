Story by Aaron Parker

MALDEN, W.Va. — On Monday, the regional economic development nonprofit Advantage Valley launched ‘Taste of Appalachia.’

Taste of Appalachia is an initiative that sells locally grown and made products for corporations or employers that want to gift their clients or employees with some fresh tastes.

A portal opened on Monday that features eight curated gift sets that come from locals in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

“We’re making it really easy for people who want to purchase gifts for their clients,” President and CEO of Advantage Valley Terrell Ellis said.

“What we’re trying to do is create a convenient gift-giving opportunity during the holiday shopping season for corporations, businesses, professional organizations and retailers who want to showcase West Virginia products in their corporate gift-giving scenarios,” she said.

Ellis says among there are unique choices offered among the eight gift sets.

“We have a breakfast theme, we have a tailgate theme, we have a cocktail theme, snacks, and more. We have 18 entrepreneurs from the area that are creatively combined to compliment that theme,” she said.

Eric Grandon, a veteran that served six tours in the Middle East, runs the Sugar Bottom honeybee farm in Clay County, which is a part of the eight gift sets. He says this is a great program for all involved.

“It’s a great idea. It’s great marketing,” Grandon said Monday. “It’s a win-win, not only for our customers who will end up with something from the best of West Virginia, but also for the individual farmers. We’ve taken our craft, and it may be a craft that’s been handed down three times already.”

Ellis says Taste of Appalachia will get these farmers and local businesses the exposure they may need, all while showing off the Mountain State to the corporate world.

“They can always use a helping hand to really launch their business to an audience outside of our region. We’re hoping that these products are going to be going across the country. Maybe they’ll be going across the globe, who knows?” Ellis said. “It really is going to help drive new revenues for them and help raise that brand awareness about what a great place West Virginia is in terms of the culinary products that we have here and just tell that good story about West Virginia.”

Advantage Valley will be hosting a showcase event for Taste of Appalachia on Sept. 18 at the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All attendees will be allowed to taste and sample the featured products.

There is a cocktail reception that evening starting at 4pm to 7pm on the 18th at JQ and those tickets are $35. They can be purchased here.