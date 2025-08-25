BELLE, W.Va. –Belle residents had the opportunity to ask questions Monday evening, about an ammonia leak that occurred at a nearby plant.

Over a dozen residents attended Arclin’s second open house, which aimed to put their minds at ease about the August 16 ammonia leak. The leak, found in a pilot-operated relief valve at the plant, prompted a shelter-in-place order.

Alice Blue, a resident of Belle, said she knew how to shelter in place; however, she was more concerned about what happened during the incident.

“There was a bit of a miscommunication between Arclin and Chemours so that’s why there was a shelter-in-place advised well there wasn’t one needed,” Blue said. “At the same time the shelter-in-place there was a festival going on in Belle, so the mayor did a great job at finding out we didn’t need to shelter in place.”

While at the open house, residents were able to hear from plant officials, Kanawha County Emergency Management Services, and Kanawha-Putnam Emergency Planning Committee, about what the plant does and how to be prepared in any type of emergency situation.

Another resident, Pam Lipscomb, said she had worked at the plant for 38 years as an industrial hygienist. Her job was to monitor the chemicals and promote safe work environments by ensuring nothing posed a risk to employees.

She explained that she became concerned after seeing posts on Facebook.

Lipscomb said she thinks residents didn’t quite understand what the chemical ammonia was before the incident.

“There’s been a big turnover in the population of Belle, a lot of rental people, people who don’t know about chemicals, you know I’m sitting at my house with the understanding of what ammonia is and stuff not worried, but there’s a lot of people who that don’t understand it and they’re terrified,” she said.

Blue said she believes that if something like this happens again, there won’t be as much confusion moving forward.

“They definitely seem to have it totally under control and when they do get a leak, they have an automatic shut off, so that really helps make you feel better,” she said.

Arclin Plant Manager Alicha Hunt said the residents she spoke with were primarily concerned about the shelter-in-place.

But she said residents were leaving with a better understanding of everything that occurred that day.

“I think they’ve gotten some good information from Kanawha County Emergency Management along with KPEPC around how to shelter-in-place, so they’ll know that but also around there was some issues around communication with Metro and that was identified during the event, and they are working on that,” Hunt said.