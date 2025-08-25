CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha-Putnam Habitat for Humanity has two projects going in the Charleston area.

“We are laying the footer for a new house on Grant Street today,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Dr. Andrew Blackwood said Monday during an appearance on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

Blackwood said the new house is being built on property right beside a house the agency and volunteers completed in 2024.

“We completed a house on Grant Street about a year ago and the house next year was completely overgrown, falling in, thankfully it’s gone and it’s an empty lot now. We were able to get that lot through the (Charleston) Land Reuse Agency and we building a new house there,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood said Habitat is very fortunate to have a great relationship with the Reuse Agency.

“If you are in the Charleston area you’ve seen dilapidated properties and thankfully they’ve made some progress in addressing it,” Blackwood said.

Habitat also has a recycle home project underway in Charleston.

“It’s going on in North Charleston up off of Judith Drive. A house that had seen some water damage from a broken water line but had some good bones,” Blackwood said. “We’re going to make that as good as new.”

Habitat for Humanity is also promoting its 2025 Fall Master Homeowner Class Schedule beginning Sept. 15. The sessions will focus on basic repairs that can be done around your home including fire prevention, plumbing. electric and safety/security. For more information call Janie Hamilton at 304-720-0141 ext. 18 or email at [email protected].