CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Manna Meal, a Charleston-based soup kitchen that has been in operation for close to 50 years, is calling on the community to help them sustain services for the future.

Manna Meal serves hundreds of meals per day in West Virginia’s Capitol City every day of the year, including holidays.

The nonprofit put out a release Friday morning saying its ability to continue the mission is “in jeopardy.” Also included in the release was a notice that Manna Meal will have to end its breakfast service after August 29 in order to preserve the ability to continue serving lunch every day.

“This decision was not made easily. It was not made quickly,” Manna Meal CEO Amy Wolfe told MetroNews Friday. “It’s been a very emotional time for our organization, so we’re hoping that the community can come together again as it did nearly 50 years ago when Manna Meal came to be.”

At the end of 2024, Manna Meal’s lease with St. John’s Episcopal Church’s on the East End of Charleston ended. Manna Meal had been operating out of the church since its inception.

The soup kitchen stopped serving meals from the church before the lease ended. Instead, meals were served at the former Garnet Career Center on Charlston’s Dickinson Street.

Also in recent years, Manna Meal purchased two new food trucks to help continue the mission. One of the trucks helped in the cooking process and the other served as a mobile food pantry.

West Virginia Health Right struck a deal with Manna Meal in December of 2024 to allow the soup kitchen to be run at the former Shape Shop Cafe on the West Side of Charleston.

Wolfe says it’s been challenge after challenge for the soup kitchen the last couple of years, and it’s been hard to find a permanent home and pay the bills.

“During the past almost two years, we’ve faced numerous challenges to losing our long-term home to immediately finding a new space because we truly believe that indoor dining is best for those people seeking our services, but that came at an extreme cost of over $10,000 a month. Nothing like that is sustainable.” Wolfe said.

“The financial cost has just taken its toll, and unfortunately with the prevailing political climate, things are very difficult. I also recognize that we’re not the only nonprofit facing significant challenges,” she continued.

Wolfe also says Manna Meal faces more backlash than one might think.

“Manna Meal gets all of the unwarranted hostility focused on us. We have a more optic operation than anyone else, so we get a lot of the community kickback and hostility. Warranted or not, it comes back at us,” Wolfe said.

According to Wolfe, they need all the help they can get. That means business partners and donations from citizens across the state.

“We’re hoping that this call to action increases donation and those can be made online. We’re hoping for more partners that want to truly be collaborative partners and help us in this endeavor,” Wolfe said.

On Friday afternoon, the Kanawha Valley Collective and the United Way of Central West Virginia announced that they will coordinate efforts to provide breakfast to the individuals that rely on Manna Meal each and every day.

Those wanting to donate or support the Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way’s effort is encouraged to email [email protected] or [email protected].

To donate to Manna Meal, visit mannameal.org/donate