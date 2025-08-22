CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Maryland man accused in a Charleston murder pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Friday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Joshua Robert Scales, 33, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was indicted recently by Kanawha County grand jury following his February arrest on charges that he shot and killed Ethan Chic-Colbert, 34, of St. Albans on Elizabeth Street on January 26. Chic-Colbert had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Scales pleaded not guilty before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster Friday. The judge set a trial date for January 5, 2026.

Scales’ attorney made three motions during Friday’s hearing including a motion for a private investigator, a motion for discovery and a motion for home confinement.

Scales remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.