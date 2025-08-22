CHARLESTON, W.Va – Downtown Charleston is buzzing as a packed weekend of activities in the capital city gets underway with live music and unique food taking center stage.Friday marks the final night of Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park for the summer, and a Charleston favorite opens the night with a diverse set list at 6 p.m.

“The Carpenter Ants will take center stage at the Schoenbaum Stage, and they got that toe-tapping Appalachian rock, gospel, eclectic, write their own stuff, do some covers. They’re just great,” Live on the Levee emcee Jim Strawn said.

In the headline slot at 7:30, Live on the Levee marks the return of a local supergroup. Top performers on the microphone, guitar, drum, and more are back together to put a bow on the season.

“We’re bringing back the Charlie West All-Stars. This is a group that’s been together for about ten years, and it’s just that. It’s Charleston’s best of the best. It’s the Kanawha Valley’s best of the best,” Strawn said.

With a jam-packed summer of downtown events winding down, Live on the Levee is once again at the forefront of local entertainment. Strawn is pleased with how the 21st year of shows has gone.

“We went with the quality this year. We mixed in some Levees with the cycling, which was a big night. We didn’t do the Levees through the Regatta, of course, because that was so huge, but we had a lot of mini Regattas down there on Friday nights. I think they were great,” he said.

The action keeps rolling into Saturday with the return of a local fundraiser and competition to Capitol Market. After organizing the Jam Off as marketing director for Tudor’s Biscuit World, Liz Martin is leading the return of the jam and jelly-making competition.

“I brought it back this year with my own small business. I’m super excited to get to be hosting it and bringing it back, allowing this platform to be here for the jam and jelly makers, and we’re going to try some jams and jellies tomorrow,” she said.

The original Jam Off was organized to help raise money for Make-A-Wish, and that continues with the 2025 event. Martin said it’s important to her to give back through the competition.

“It all goes to Make-A-Wish. The event was originally created as a fundraiser, and I always want to help out our community,” she said.

Awards for winners include Judges’ Choice, People’s Choice, and Wish Kids’ Choice. That final award helps provide an opportunity for children being served by Make-A-Wish to get involved.

“We actually are able to provide a great experience for these children. We have a Wish Kids panel so they get to go around, taste, and judge some of the jams and jellies, and then “Wish Kids’ Choice” is what’s awarded for that,” Martin said.

In addition to the jam and jelly judging, local performer Brandon Laxton will be playing live music.

The Jam Off runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the competition includes both amateur and professional divisions.