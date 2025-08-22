HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Cabell County Schools announced tentative plans Friday for students at Explorer Academy who were relocated to start the school year due to mold being found in the school building.

Explorer Academy classes are currently housed at the Cabell County Schools’ Central Office, and an update indicates the current plan is for that to continue into the early part of next week.

That statement goes on to say that the school system anticipates students returning to Explorer Academy next week, but an exact date has not been determined.

The current plan could change as safety conditions continue to be monitored, but the update says the cleaning process in the school is progressing well.

Cabell County Schools confirmed last Thursday that the mold had been found and Explorer Academy students would be relocated to start the school year while air quality testing was conducted.