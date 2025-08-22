KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –Arclin, a chemical plant in Belle, hosted one of its two open houses on Friday evening.

The open houses aim to ensure that residents understand the importance of emergency preparedness. The first was held at the Marmet Recreation Center.

Arclin organized the open houses in response to a small ammonia storage tank leak that occurred on August 16.

Plant Manager Alicha Hunt said they have ammonia sensors on the tank, around the tank, and along the fence line in case of incidents like this.

She said they were able to take care of the leak quickly.

“They found a minor leak from a pilot operated relief valve, so they were able to switch to a spare relieve valve, and valve that one out to stop the leak,” Hunt said.

She said the cause of the leak is still under investigation and more information is expected to be released.

Although the leak was addressed by Arclin, Hunt said the shelter-in-place order was issued by the facility’s on-site landlord. She explained that the landlord was notified by Metro911 about complaints of an off-site odor. During the investigation, it became clear that the odor and the leak were connected. The shelter-in-place was lifted about an hour after the leak was discovered.

Hunt said the company decided to hold the open houses in response to social media feedback, where many people expressed uncertainty about what to do in emergency situations.

She also wanted residents to know exactly what the plant does and the safety measures they have in place to ensure everyone remains safe.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody understood what took place, we wanted to talk about our safety and our maintenance and all the things that we do at the sight to make sure that we are keeping the community safe,” Hunt said.

Barry Lindley, planning point for the Kanawha-Putnam Emergency Planning Council, said that it’s important for everyone to know how to be prepared in any emergency situation.

“It’s very important for folks to understand emergency preparedness, not only from a chemical event but from any type of emergency such as a flood, or weather,” Lindley said.

Lindley, with the help from ReadyWV, had brochures detailing everything individuals would need to know about being prepared.

He said, as a response to individuals not knowing what to do in these situations, KPEPC and chemical companies, used to go around to schools and communities in order to present to them on emergency preparedness, however somewhere along the line they stopped.

However, Lindley said they are trying to get back out there.

“We’re trying to get back into going back to organizations and teach what emergency preparedness is and things because not everybody knows to go to the website,” he said.

He said one attendee at the open house asked if they could come speak to her ladies’ club and give a presentation.

Lindley hopes that while there trying to get out there more, this situation will prompt more conversations about the topic.

“This situation may prompt more, I would like to think that we go out and talk to different folks whether this situation occurred or not,” he said.

Lindley encouraged residents to visit their website kpepc.org for more information.

The next open house is scheduled for Monday, August 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Belle Town Hall Meeting Room.