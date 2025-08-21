CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Hundreds of fans, alumni, and donors wearing Kelly green gathered Thursday evening at the Bill Noe Flight School in Charleston for Marshall University’s annual fundraiser, “Paint the Capital City Green.”

The event aims to raise money for the athletic department, with a particular focus on the football program

Eventgoers heard from several Marshall University coaches, including new head football coach Tony Gibson, women’s basketball head coach Juli Fulks, men’s basketball head coach Cornelius Jackson, director of track and field and cross-country Keith Roberts, and swimming and diving coach Ian Walsh.

Marshall University President Brad Smith said the event is a great way for people to hear from the coaches and also offers a glimpse of what’s ahead for Marshall athletics this fall.

“This is an opportunity for our athletics program and our campus to reengage with the community that supports us each and every day, to showcase all the new things that are happening on our campus but most importantly to get people ready for the season,” Smith said.

New head football coach and West Virginia native Tony Gibson said it was wonderful to be a part of something like this.

“Just great people, close to home, just people I’ve known for a long time are out here tonight so it’s really special to be here,” Gibson said.

Before the panel of coaches, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a live auction. They were able to win prizes such as a full team experience when the Herd plays Coastal Carolina on October 30; winners were going to be flown out with the team. The prizes also including two skybox tickets to country music artist Zach Bryan’s concert on August 30 at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards stadium and a new Kelly-green football helmet the Herd will be sporting come game day.

Gibson said they hope to build on their existing support by reaching fans from across the state.

“We want to take the state over, I don’t know if we can do that or not but that’s our mission right now and you know again we have great fan support throughout this whole state, Beckley area, Parkersburg, so we’re just going to continue stretching this thing out and get all the fans we can to support the Herd,” he said.

During his speech, Smith emphasized how important the school’s athletics department is to both the community and to Marshall.

He said the event serves as a reminder that the Herd belongs to the community—a bond strengthened by the tragedy that once brought everyone together.

“It reminds me that Marshall University belongs to the community and to the people, we’re one of the state’s flagship institutions,” Smith said. “In 1970, when we had to go through that tragedy it bonded us, it bonded our dreams and destinies in ways that other universities can’t claim, we are one with our community and it’s amazing to see so many friends and family out to support us.”

Marshall’s football season will kick off on August 30 at 3:30 p.m. when the Herd takes on Georgia at Sanford Stadium.