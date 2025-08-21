HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Sheriff Brian Graley has died.

Graley, 59, died Thursday following a recent illness.

Graley was serving his first term as sheriff. He was the Lincoln County circuit clerk from 2022 to 2024.

Longtime friend, Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Stowers, said Graley will be sorely missed.

“He was just a solid person, a solid family man, a solid citizen and someone who just wanted the best for Lincoln County,” Stowers told MetroNews. “It’s just a huge loss for us today.”

Stowers said Graley was heavily involved in the Alum Creek community for years before he served in a county elected office.

“He was a son of Lincoln County and a solid community member for decades,” Stowers said.

Although his time as sheriff was short, Stowers said he was making a difference.

“He worked with our health department to establish a QRT grant, to help with a Quick Response Team on drug overdoses and help those folks find treatment. He was already working on a number of things in terms of a community service program,” Stowers said.

The Lincoln County Commission will name Graley’s replacement and then the unexpired term will be up for election next year.