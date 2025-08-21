KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The state’s largest county has seen a continued decline in its chronic absenteeism rate since implementing a countywide system.

On Thursday, the Kanawha County Board of Education heard from the director of attendance and social services Kim Legg about the decline in the rate and the growth they have seen from multiple schools in the county. She also highlighted the efforts her department has made to ensure the number continues to decline.

In her report, Legg said they began focusing on chronic absenteeism after the state legislature passed Senate Bill 568, which requires schools to monitor chronic absenteeism rather than daily attendance and to implement a multi-tiered system of support.

She said that in the 2023-2024 school year the county was at 20.58%. At the end of the 2024-2025 school year that had declined to 17.01%. She pointed out that was a decrease of about three percent and approximately 700 students reduced their chronic absenteeism rates.

Legg attributed this decline to the collaboration between her department and the schools.

“We really homed in on that last year, we collaborated on third floor, worked with students, modeled that with staff, and our staff also did that in all the schools,” she said. “Seems like for years, everybody kind of worked in their silos, like I’m going to focus on this kid and I’m not going to talk to you about health, so we’ve been really modeling in our department and having our staff do that.”

There are three tiers in this system. Tier one is for all students and involves a call home every day a child is absent, tier two is early outreach working with students and their families to see why they are absent, and tier three is when they will get the legal system involved. Legg said that the last tier is the last resort.

She noted that several schools in the county have seen significant improvements in student attendance.

Alum Creek Elementary, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, Andrew Jackson Middle, and several high schools saw growth in the past year.

Legg said that Mary C, saw the most growth with over 12%.

Board member Tracy White said that this growth is possibly due to the system the school themselves implemented.

“Mary C. Snow’s numbers were huge increase, and I know that their incentives were huge, not their incentives, but their rollout, the public knew, everybody was engaged, they invited everybody in,” White said.

Legg emphasized some of the things her department has done to help the number decline.

One of the things, they started with bi-weekly student support staff meetings with the students who need the most help. They have also tried to increase their marketing presence to let parents know they are trying to help the students not harm them.

However, the big thing she said they were working on is their relationships with the students and their families.

“A lot of our families have not had good experiences with schools, there very adamant about coming in and speaking with us so we really have been trying to foster those relationships with those students and families,” Legg said.

She noted that all students received chronic absenteeism tracking cards to keep parents informed about their child’s attendance whenever they were absent. Legg said the goal was to ensure each student was absent less than 20% of the time.

She said that these numbers wouldn’t have declined if it weren’t for the time and effort everyone has put in to see this happen.

“You have to have that buy-in, not just social worker, because in the past they were like that’s the attendance directors’ job, it has to be a whole school buy-in,” Legg said. “The folks that did have gains they did have school buy-ins. So, we’re going to keep fostering that this year and make it even better.”

She noted that the county is now out of the red for chronic absenteeism, with decreases in court petitions for both adults and students, increased community engagement, and improved test scores countywide.