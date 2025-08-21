CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is facing charges after getting in a physical altercation with officers Thursday morning and exposing them to fentanyl.

Charleston Police initiated a traffic stop at the entrance of Orchard Manor, Griffin Drive just after 11:30.

Officers asked the driver, Memphis Ross, 24, to step out of the vehicle so they could conduct a narcotic investigation. When asked, Ross became combative and a physical altercation ensued, according to a release.

The CPD release says Ross threw a bag of suspected fentanyl, which struck an officer in the chest and busted on the ground.

Ross was eventually handcuffed and arrested, but all three officers involved were exposed to fentanyl. One of the officers had to be issued Narcan.

The officers were all taken to the hospital for decontamination and treatment.

Ross has been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl but could face additional charges.

The Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha County Prosecutors office are investigating.