ELKVIEW, W.Va. –Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving two Kanawha County school buses Wednesday afternoon.

According to EMS, one bus rear-ended the other along Husky Way near Herbert Hoover High School a little before 4 p.m.

There were students from Hoover High and Elkview Middle School onboard at the time. According to deputies, 14 students had reported minor injuries, however no one was taken to the hospital.

This crash marks the second in the county in less than a week. On Friday August 15, the first day of classes, a school bus driver side-swiped a KRT bus. No injuries were reported in that incident, however the driver, who left the scene, will be charged.

