CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A recent ammonia leak in Kanawha County has prompted the company involved to take more preventative action.

Last Saturday, a small leak in an ammonia storage tank was noticed in a storage tank. Arclin, the company over the facility had safety sensors alert operators immediately after the issue came about.

Kanawha County Emergency Management officials issued a shelter-in-place order out of an abundance of safety. The issue was resolved and the all-clear was given about an hour later.

Arclin has decided to host two open houses where employees will answer questions about the Belle plant, its operations, safety measures, and environmental stewardship. Kanawha County EMS officials will also be on hand.

“It is clear from the questions and comments we’ve received that many Eastern Kanawha County residents are unclear about shelter-in-place procedures. We are grateful to the county officials for joining us to educate the community on the proper preparedness,” said Arclin plant manager Alicha Hunt.

The open houses dates and locations are as follows: