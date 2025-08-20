CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — A Fayette County man that allegedly fled from deputies on Monday is now in custody.

Timothy Wayne Belcher Sr., 65, of Hico, was arrested on outstanding felony warrants Tuesday. Those warrants include burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Police in Cedar Grove responded to a 911 call at the Go Mart at around 6:30 Monday night when they released Belcher was wanted. The called Kanawha County deputies to assist with the search.

When the deputies arrived, Belcher fled into a wooded area along a creek bank. During the search, one deputy broke suffered a spiral break in one of his legs and the other suffered sprains. The two deputies were rescued by fire rescue personnel due to the rugged terrain of the area.

The deputy that suffered a broken leg remains in the hospital following surgery. The second deputy is recovering at home.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and the United States Marshals Service located and apprehended Belcher on Tuesday. Siarra Foster, 26, was also taken into custody on Tuesday.

Belcher is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond while Foster is being held on a $10,000 bond.