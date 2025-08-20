HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man on 6th Avenue Tuesday.

Carson Scott Jeffers, 62, of Huntington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree murder.

Jeffers is accused of shooting and killing Michael Christian, 60, of Huntington, at around 9:45 a.m. outside Christian’s residence in the 500 block of 6th Avenue.

Jeffers, who has been described as a homeless resident, allegedly shot Christian following an ongoing verbal dispute.

According to a release from HPD, Jeffers had an extensive criminal history and was involved in a previous murder. Jeffers was entered a Kennedy Plea for the 2007 death of Michael Sharp on West 17th Street.

Jeffers is expected to be arraigned by a Cabell County Magistrate before the end of the day.