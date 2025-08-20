CHARLESTON, W.Va –A Labor Day weekend tradition returns later this month when the Charleston Distance Run hits the pavement for its 52nd year on August 30.

Started as part of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 1973, the run has taken on a life of its own and continues to draw runners from around the country each year. The run’s course through the city is one of the highlights, according to its secretary, Victoria Barksdale.

“It runs throughout downtown Charleston, across the South Side Bridge, up through the hillside neighborhoods, along Kanawha Boulevard, around the Capitol, and finishes at Laidley Field, so it’s a great opportunity to kind of take in the city,” she said.

With a signature event rarely found in distance running, the Charleston Distance Run remains an attraction due to its unique competition.

“It is a 15-mile run, our signature event, and it’s one of only two 15-mile races in the country, so we call it ‘America’s 15-Miler,'” Barksdale said.

The 15-miler isn’t the only race that runners will have the chance to take part in, with other events including a three-person, 15-mile relay and a 5K run/walk.

Always the popular event, the numbers of entrants for the distance run keep growing, and according to Barksdale, they’ve already surpassed last year’s total.

“We’re actually up over last year. Our 15-mile race continues to be our most popular, so people are willing to take on that challenge, and this year also have quite a number of relay teams, so we’re seeing an increase in interest there,” she said.

Community involvement for the Charleston Distance Run goes beyond just using the streets of Charleston for the race course. Organizers already have strong relationships with the city of Charleston and local sponsors and hope the public will come out to cheer on the runners again this year.

“We really do try to involve the community as much as possible. This is a great opportunity for people to be active and mobile. Charleston, for its size, has a sizable running community, so it’s a great opportunity for the running community to get together,” Barksdale said.

Registration is open now at CharlestonDistanceRun.com, and race packet pickup is scheduled for Friday, August 29, at Haddad Riverfront Park.