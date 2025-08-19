HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Charleston Regional and Huntington Regional Cambers of Commerce, will be putting on the third annual “State of the Valley” event Wednesday.

The summit will bring out HR professionals and other top employees to speak about building innovative pipelines, upskilling teams, and creating career pathways that go hand-in-hand with the region’s economy.

“We’re going to hear from representatives from LG Nova, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, CAMC and Vandalia Health, as well as Huntington Bank, and how they’re collaborating with the educational opportunities in the area to really create those pipelines, so that when folks come out with any type of education, they’re ready to work in the industries in which we have available right here in the valley,” said Ashley Alford Glance of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

Glance says this event is all about finding out what future employees in between Charleston and Huntington need to do to be equipped to apply for these jobs.

“When we’re talking about all these businesses that are coming into the area and the folks that are hiring, what are the skills that our region needs to work,” Glance said Tuesday on MetroNews Midday.

Glance says those paying for tables will be getting informed on how to better prepare their businesses.

“They’re going to hear really tangible examples of how they can mirror some of these programs within their companies so that their companies can continue to grow and to continue to employee people here in our region,” Glance said.

The State of the Valley will be at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The event is sold out.