CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The 3rd annual Salango Law Light the Night event at GoMart Ballpark in the capital city is expected to bigger and better than in its first two years.

Salango Law founder and Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango, Charleston Dirty Birds CEO and owner Andy Shea, Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum, and others gathered Tuesday afternoon at the ballpark to discuss exciting new additions to the ever-growing lights festival.

They announced plans to add more carnival games and four or five rides to give the event more of a carnival atmosphere. The ice-skating rink will be larger this year, measuring 80 feet by 80 feet, and will be set up by the Wheeling-based company All Year Sports Galaxy. And of course, the 2.5 million lights will return, featuring new layouts and designs to fill the ball field.

Shea said they began planning the third annual light festival in the middle of last year’s show.

“We’ve got a lot of things kind of planned in terms of layout, a lot of orders, the new light fixtures, the new ice rink, a bunch of the new rides and games, so it is one of those things that we’re we know how long and how much effort it takes to put it together but man we also know how worth it is, so we’re already really pumped,” he said.

Last year, the event drew 123,000 people from 42 different states, 461 West Virginia ZIP codes, and even visitors from Japan and Puerto Rico. One night alone saw a record 11,263 attendees.

Salango said they want to continue growing and evolving the event to ensure those numbers continue to grow.

“That when people come here again after the second or third year that they will be able to experience something new so that’s very important to make sure that when they come in there’s something new for them to do,” he said.

Along with the additions to the event this year, they will still being have the Ferris Wheel, inflatables for the kids, ice bumper cars, and more.

Shea said this is a unique event not only for the county, but for the entire state.

“I do think this is unbelievably special, so unique and over the top and cooler than anything I’ve ever seen and that it is very very affordable and accessible for people,” he said.

Salango said that it’s an overall fun event for everyone especially those who are experiencing it for the first time.

“Just to sit out and watch people come in and see the event for the very first time and watch the expressions on their faces when they walk through the gate and actually see two and half million lights for the first time in their lives, it truly is an incredible experience,” he said.

The festival will run for 41 days, beginning on November 21, but will be closed on Christmas Day. The last day for festival will be January first.

Monday through Thursday, the festival will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on their website dblightthenight.com