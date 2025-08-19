FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Fayette County Sheriff Jess McMullen released more information Tuesday about a shooting in the Mount Carbon community which occurred Monday. The incident in the Adena Village neighborhood left two people dead, including the shooter, and three more wounded.

The victim was identified as John Middleton, 49, of Mount Carbon. He was killed by a shotgun blast while he stood talking to three other individuals in a carport near a home. The other three individuals standing with him were also struck by shotgun fire. Their injuries were not considered life threatening. They were apparently not the target of the shooter.

McMullen identified the shooter as Michael Hall, 53, of Mount Carbon. According to the Sheriff, Hall shot himself inside the same home with a different firearm a short time later.

“It appears the incident involving the victim he used a shotgun, and the self-inflicted injury was from a high-powered rifle,” said McMullen.

McMullen had no answer for what prompted the incident.

“The motive is still unclear, and it remains under investigation by our detective bureau here at the Sheriff’s Department,” he added.

The incident happened mid-morning Monday in the otherwise quiet neighborhood.