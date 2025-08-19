CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are recovering from injuries suffered during a Monday evening man hunt in eastern Kanawha County.

The deputies responded to the Cedar Grove area where the local police were dealing with a drug incident and realized they person they were dealing with had an outstanding warrant. They tried to serve the warrant on an individual at the local Go-Mart convenience store. The suspect fled into the woods.

“The deputies went to assist. That’s how they wound up there, one of them is a K-9 unit and they went into woods to help find this guy. Both deputies fell and the one deputy broke his leg,” said Sgt. Josh Lester of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the deputies suffered a sprain injury the second had a much more serious injury with a broken leg.

“He’s got multiple breaks, they call it a ‘spiral’ fracture to the leg. There are two breaks. There was some misreporting that called it a ‘spinal’ fracture, but that’s not what happened. It’s a ‘spiral fracture” with two breaks to one leg,” he added.

Lester did not have the name of the individual being sought or the charges he was facing. The Cedar Grove Police continue their investigation of the incident.