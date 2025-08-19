UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: The Huntington Police Department has released more information about a fatal shooting from Tuesday morning.

Michael Christian, 60, of Huntington, was shot and killed at around 9:45 a.m. outside his residence at 537 6th Avenue.

A release stated that the initial investigation efforts support that the incident was a homicide.

The suspect has not been located.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One man is dead, and another is being sought after a daylight shooting mid-morning in Huntington.

In a statement, Huntington Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of 6th Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A male victim received multiple gunshot wounds and was dead when officers arrived. The shooter fled on foot and the Huntington Police Department worked to form a permiter to try and locate him. So far, he’s not been found.

The incident remains under investigation and police detectives and forensic teams are on the scene collecting evidence.

Statement from Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins:

On August 19, 2025, at 9:44 a.m., the Huntington Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 6th Avenue. Officers located a male victim that had received gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. This incident is under investigation led by Huntington Police Department Detectives and Forensic Investigators. Anyone with any information concerning this incident please contact the Huntington Police Departments tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1083. No further information will be released concerning the deceased victim pending notification of next of kin.