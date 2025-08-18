CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. –Two Kanawha County Deputies were injured Monday evening while trying to serve felony warrants on a suspect in Cedar Grove.

The incident happened near the GoMart around 7 p.m. According to deputies, they were trying to serve the warrants when the suspect, in an attempt to get away from deputies, jumped into a creek bed.

One of the deputies, was said to have slid down the hillside trying to find the suspect, and is believed to have broken both of his legs. The other deputy is said to have injured his calf while also looking for the suspect.

Police are still looking for the suspect.