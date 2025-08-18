CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County will be spending some time behind bars for his role in an employment tax fraud scheme.

Dean E. Dawson, 65, of Hurricane, was sentenced Monday to one year and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents show that Dawson, who operated the real estate appraisal business Real Property Consulting Group LLC, withheld employment taxes from the business’ employees from 2015-2022. During this time, Dawson also willfully paid to withhold the taxes to the IRS.

In addition, Dawson used the company’s bank accounts to pay for personal expenses, which included his wife’s mortgage payments and personal credit cards.

Dawson also did not file personal tax returns or pay income taxes from 2018 to 2023.

He has been ordered to pay $430,527.56 plus interest in restitution.