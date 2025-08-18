CHARLESTON, W.Va — “Paint The Capital City Green,” the Marshall University Quarterback Club of Charleston’s annual fundraiser for the Big Green athletic fund, is just days away, with Herd fans from all over expected to descend on Charleston Thursday night.

Marshall play-by-play announcer Steve Cotton is set to be part of the event once again and said Marshall supporters have a big opportunity if they buy their tickets now.

“It is an opportunity for all of the Herd nation to come together in the capital city and get to know some of these people, many of whom they’ve never had a chance to meet before,” he said.

Those people include plenty of new faces in the Marshall athletic department. First-year football coach Tony Gibson will be just one of the Thundering Herd’s leaders in attendance.

“Coach Gibson, as a first-year coach, we talk about all the newness that every team has every year, but Marshall even more so; he’ll be a part of the program. Both basketball coaches, Corny Jackson of the men and women’s coach Juli Fulks, Keith Roberts, track and field head coach, Ian Walsh, the swimming coach, are all scheduled to be a part of the program,” Cotton said.

In addition to the program with the Marshall coaches, the fundraiser is catered by Chef Paul Smith, with tickets entitling attendees to eat and drink as much as they like. With so much to do, Cotton believes it’s the event’s location that really takes “Paint The Capital City Green” to the next level.

“The Bill Noe Flight School is a gem of Marshall University. You have those kelly green planes in and out. The way they decorate the hangar and all the electronics and everything, it is a one-of-a-kind,” he said.

Tickets to “Paint The Capital City Green” are on sale now at biggreenmarshall.org.