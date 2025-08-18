KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –A teenager who is accused in the January 2024 murder of a tobacco store clerk appeared in court Monday morning so they could fix a “clerical error” in his indictment before his trial.

Barack Williams appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers, to fix Count 2 of his indictment. The count had been upgraded to 1st-degree robbery after a mistake was found on the original indictment had him charged with 2nd-degree robbery. He is also be charged with 1st-degree murder.

To fix the error, it required for a grand jury to reconvene and hand down the fixed indictment.

Williams was charged in the death of Caden Martin, 19, who was killed on Charleston’s West Side at the Tobacco and Pipe Shop on 7th Avenue in January 2024.

He was indicted in November 2024, and he plead not guilty in December 2024.

Williams, according to court documents, acted as a lookout while his co-defendant Bre ‘Juan Williams-Hampton pointed the gun at Martin. And at one point, the documents said that Williams-Hampton shot Martin. Both were 14 when the incident occurred.

Williams-Hampton was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 15 years in October 2024 after he plead guilty in September.

Williams’ trial is set to begin September 2.