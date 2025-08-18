CHARLESTON, W.Va – A Charleston favorite opens its doors with new ownership next month, with Danny’s BBQ Stand bringing its ribs, chicken, and pork back to Quarrier Street.

Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones passed the restaurant over to a business owner from Beckley, but that doesn’t mean he’s done helping run the place that bears is name.

“His name is Benjamin Noel, and we call him ‘B.J.,’ and I’m backing him because I want to see the place open again,” he said.

After Danny’s closed in 2022, Jones said Noel came to him hoping to buy some of the restaurant’s equipment. Jones offered him another idea.

“He wanted to buy some of the equipment. I said, “Why don’t you just let me give you some of the equipment right here, right now, and you can do it?” and that’s what he wants to do,” he said.

Work to reopen Danny’s is already underway, and fan-favorite dishes are just weeks away from landing in the hands of customers again. With September 5 set as opening day, Jones is getting back to work.

“I was working there this morning from 8 (p.m.) until 1,” he said.

Jones plans to work at Danny’s every day that it’s open, and with his focus being on getting the doors back open, money is no object.

“He’s going to pay me a percent of the gross, a very small percent of the gross every week, to try to pay me back some of the money that I put into it, but if he doesn’t pay it, he doesn’t pay it,” he said.