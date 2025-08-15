CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Wayne County man will be on home confinement for at least the next three years after being sentenced in a DUI with death case.

Ryan Jones, 28, pleaded guilty in June to being drunk when he wrecked his truck in Sissonville in October 2023 killing his best friend, passenger, Dusty Myers, 26.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard sentenced Jones to home confinement Thursday after hearing from a number of people including Myers’ family who supported a home confinement sentence.

Jones will serve the 3-15 sentence on home confinement but will be eligible for parole in three years.