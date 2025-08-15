CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport Construction Committee met Friday morning to discuss a low bid for the airport’s terminal pre-security project.

The committee will recommend a low bid of $5.5 million to the full CRW Authority Board. The low bid came from the Ohio-based GrayCon Construction.

“They came highly recommended by several of our engineers and partners that we work with here at the airport,” Yeager Airport Chief Marketing Officer Paige Withrow told MetroNews Friday.

Withrow says the project will renovate many of the spaces where travelers have to walk through to get to their gate.

“What that will look like is all new flooring and lighting in the lobby area all the way to baggage claim and down to the TSA checkpoint area,” Withrow said. “It’s just refreshing and giving the passenger a better experience when they’re traveling through the airport.”

In addition to what Withrow highlighted, the project will also replace ticket counters and install new digital display signage, new flooring and refreshed finishes.

According to Withrow, the airport is coming off its busiest month in years, and with more Breeze Airways flights coming to CRW over the next two years, a new and improved terminal is needed.

“We had a record month in July. We haven’t seen as many enplanements as we had in July since 2015, so this project will be an overall update to the passenger experience,” she said.

Yeager Airport officials are hoping to kick off the project in October.