NITRO, W.Va. — It’s the start of a new academic year in the Mountain State’s largest county.

Kanawha County Schools began instruction on Friday, and Nitro Elementary School Principal Ashley Garrett says it’s a great day.

“The first day is the very best day,” Garrett said Friday morning. “We are so excited for a fresh start and new learning opportunities. Kids are excited to get back and see their teachers and all of their friends. The new littles are excited to meet new friends and start their learning experience here.”

Garrett says the first day sets the table for the entire year.

“This sets up our entire year, this sets up the excitement. Our staff has been excited. We’ve been hyped for our students for months now,” she said.

Just about a half mile away from the elementary school, Nitro High School welcomed in hundreds of students for the first day.

Principal Brian Barth agrees that the start of a new school year is special.

“I love the first day of school. Everybody’s here. You’ve got on new shoes, you’re ready to get after it. Everybody shows up early and it’s an exciting day,” Barth said.

He says day one is about establishing the essentials and basics.

“We definitely frontload everything,” Barth said. “We try to communicate with the kids leading up to school, send out videos and things like that. We get them in here today and make sure they understand all the expectations and rules and everything that’s changed.”

There is one notable rule change that Nitro High School students and other students across the county will have to get used to. The county has a new cell phone policy in place that is in line with the new state law that limits cell phone use during the school day.

The Kanawha County Board of Education voted on a policy that prohibits elementary and middle school students from having their cell phones and other electronic devices during the entirety of the day. High school students are allowed to access their devices during lunch and if needed in between classes.

Barth says this new transition will take some patience from both sides.

“This year it’s going to be letting kids know our expectations on cell phones and getting them accustomed to it,” Barth said. “We’re going to have to be patient with them and they’re going to have to be patient with us.”