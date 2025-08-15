CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bus driver with Kanawha County Schools will face charges after a Friday morning side-swipe collision with a Kanawha Valley Regional Transport bus.

The school bus, which had eight students on board on their way to their first day of school, collided with the KRT bus at around 7:30 in the 600 block of Gordon Avenue.

According to KRT, their bus was stopped when the school bus came in from the opposite side of the road and made contact with the KRT bus.

No injuries were reported from either bus, but KRT says the driver of the school bus continued his route after speaking with the driver of the KRT bus.

The driver of the school bus is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Kanawha County Schools issued a statement about the incident.

“This morning, a Kanawha County Schools bus was involved in a minor incident with a microtransit KRT bus. There were no injuries, and all students arrived at school safely. The driver failed to stop following the incident, however school officials have confirmed everyone is okay and parents have been notified. We are working with KRT to follow up with any damage to their bus. The district is reviewing the incident to ensure this does not happen again. Student safety is at the forefront of everything we do.”

The school bus was transporting students to George Washington High School and John Adams Middle School.