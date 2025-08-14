SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Summerfest, the annual celebration in downtown South Charleston, is underway.

Mayor Frank Mullens says there’s free music and many other activities through Saturday night.

“What I like most about it is that you see a lot of people you don’t get to see all the time. It’s just a good time to get out and a good family atmosphere,” Mullens said.

The music entertainment begins at 6 p.m. each evening. The second act starts at 8 p.m.

The Detonators and the Legacy Motown Review will be on the Mound Stage Thursday night with Josh Pantry followed by Turn It Up on Friday and Non-Friction and the Rick-K Road Trip on Saturday.

Mullens said the free Kid Zone will be up and running each evening.

“It’s pretty much wrapped around the whole backside of the Mound. Everything back there is free including face painting and the snow cones,” Mullens said.

The car show will have about 200 vehicles on Saturday, Mullens said.

“That’s Saturday morning from 8 until 2. Come on out for the car show. Those guys do a great job on that,” he said.

The drone show starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and things will wrap-up with fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday.